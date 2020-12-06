Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wade smashes 58, powers Australia to 194/5

However, the introduction of Natarajan into the attack saw Australia losing their first wicket in the form of DArcy Short.Least perturbed by the dismissal, Wade continued to bat aggressively and brought up his fifty off just 25 balls with a boundary off Chahal.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 06-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 15:37 IST
Wade smashes 58, powers Australia to 194/5
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade led from the front with a blistering half century and powered Australia to 194 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Sunday. Leading the side in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch, Wade smashed 58 off 32 balls while Steve Smith made a breezy 38-ball 46 after India opted to field. For the visitors, T Natarajan finished with fine figures of 2/20 in his four-over spell. Australia accumulated 62 runs in the last five overs after a few tight middle overs.

Wade started the Australian innings on a rousing note, launching into a flurry of boundaries and a six against an Indian attack that lacked in experience with the exception of Yuzvendra Chahal. Wade collected 13 runs off the first over, pulling, driving and paddle sweeping Deepak Chahar for three fours.

Bowling the second over, off-spinner Washington Sundar was hoicked over deep square leg for a six as the hosts looked to set a big total. Shardul Thakur was welcomed into the attack with a boundary, smashed off the hip by the in-form Wade.

Sundar conceded 15 runs in the fourth over and then Wade scored 12 off Thakur as the hosts raced past 50 in the sixth over at the Sydney Cricket Ground whose shorter square boundaries aided batsmen. However, the introduction of Natarajan into the attack saw Australia losing their first wicket in the form of D'Arcy Short.

Least perturbed by the dismissal, Wade continued to bat aggressively and brought up his fifty off just 25 balls with a boundary off Chahal. But the stand-in skipper got out in a comical fashion, run out after Virat Kohli dropped another absolute sitter at cover, his second in two days. As the ball headed towards Kohli, Wade gave up, walked towards the dressing room and even though he was alerted by Steve Smith of the drop, he had backed up too far by that time.

Before that, Hardik Pandya had dropped Wade. However, the Australian onslaught continued unabated as the duo of Smith and Glenn Maxwell kept dealing in fours and sixes. Even as Smith played some innovative shots, Maxwell, in his characteristic fashion, smashed Chahal for two sixes before falling to Shardul Thakur's change of pace.

Moises Henriques joined Smith and the two carried on in the same vein before falling to Chahal and Natarajan respectively.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' named best film at Singapore's Silver Screen Awards

Soni fame director Ivan Ayrs second directorial venture Meel Patthar has won the best film trophy at Singapores Silver Screen Awards. The drama follows a truck driver, played by Suvinder Vicky, who after losing his wife, tries to connect wi...

Kejriwal to share his govt's efforts to make Delhi startup destination at global summit on Dec 9

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share his governments efforts to make the national capital a global startup destination at the TiE Global Summit on December 9, according to a Delhi government statement. Kejriwal is expected to talk abou...

Puducherry CM, Ministers pay homage to Ambedkar

Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay homage to a statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitutionand champion of the oppressed B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Sunday.Welfare Minister M...

Highlights

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases New Delhi Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020