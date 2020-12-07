Golf-British Open to be held at Royal Liverpool in 2023, Troon in 2024

Left Menu
The 151st British Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and the 2024 tournament will be at Royal Troon, golf's governing body the R&A said on Monday. The cancellation of the 2020 tournament marked the first time since 1945 that the British Open missed a year.

The 151st British Open Championship will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and the 2024 tournament will be at Royal Troon, golf's governing body the R&A said on Monday. The 149th Open Championship was scheduled to be held at Royal St George's from July 16-19 this year before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at the same venue next year.

"We have been working closely with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon and the relevant local agencies to reschedule the Championships," Martin Slumbers, the Chief Executive of The R&A, said in a statement. "We are grateful to everyone involved at the clubs and at our partner organisations for supporting our plans and showing flexibility to adapt their own schedules."

The last time The Open was staged at Royal Liverpool, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug in 2014. Sweden's Henrik Stenson won the title at Royal Troon in 2016. The cancellation of the 2020 tournament marked the first time since 1945 that the British Open missed a year. The 150th edition will be played at St Andrews in 2022.

