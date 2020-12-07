Luck isn't really on our side: Holding after defeat against Tottenham

After suffering a defeat against Tottenham, Arsenal's Rob Holding said his team needs a "bit of luck" to turn their fortunes around. Arsenal witnessed a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. "We're going through a bit of a phase where luck isn't really on our side. We maybe just need one to deflect off someone and trickle into the net to give the forwards the confidence again to score some goals," the club's official website quoted Holding as saying.

"It's frustrating watching from the back when we're pushing up and trying to get as many chances as we can and we just need a bit of luck. We had so many chances second half and we just couldn't put the ball in the net. It's been a problem for a few games now," he added. Arsenal currently hold the 15th spot on the Premier League table with just 13 points from 11 games. Tottenham, on the other hand, are placed on the top of the table with 24 points. Liverpool, who also have 24 points, are behind leaders Tottenham on goal difference.

Holding wants the team to "stick together" as he hopes things to change for them. "We stayed together and kept pushing right to the final whistle. We got men in the box and we just need to stick together and not let anyone pull us apart. We need to keep going and hopefully, things will change for us," he said. (ANI)

