Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valencia and Eibar draw 0-0 in Spanish league

Valencia reached 13th place but stayed only two points above the relegation zone after 12 matches. Eibar reached 11th place and only three points above the drop.Eibar twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes, and in stoppage time Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro was denied the winner in a one-on-one situation with Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:40 IST
Valencia and Eibar draw 0-0 in Spanish league

Valencia and Eibar failed to increase their distance to the bottom of the Spanish league standings after drawing 0-0. Valencia reached 13th place but stayed only two points above the relegation zone after 12 matches. Eibar reached 11th place and only three points above the drop.

Eibar twice hit the woodwork in the final minutes, and in stoppage time Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro was denied the winner in a one-on-one situation with Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. Eibar remains winless in seven home games in the league.

Valencia was looking for its second win in nine matches. It was without Kang-In Lee and Denis Cheryshev because of positive COVID-19 tests. Coach Javi Gracia also couldn't count on goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and defender José Gayà because of injuries..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commissions spokesp...

India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since July 10

India reported 26,567 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since July 10, according to a Reuters tally. Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in Septemb...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Hailing turning point, Britain begins roll-out of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccineBritain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Weste...

Hong Kong arrests 8 more activists as crackdown on opposition shows no sign of let-up

Hong Kong police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over an anti-government protest in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the Chinese-ruled city.The police did not identify the peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020