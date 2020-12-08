Left Menu
Development News Edition

Breakdancing gets Olympic status to debut at Paris in 2024

Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. However, Paris organizers need time to prepare their project and so the IOC kept to its long-time schedule to confirm the 2024 sports lineup this month even before some are tested in Tokyo.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:42 IST
Breakdancing gets Olympic status to debut at Paris in 2024

Breakdancing became an official Olympic sport. The International Olympic Committee's pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games. Also confirmed for Paris by the IOC executive board were skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic by one year to open on July 23, 2021. However, Paris organizers need time to prepare their project and so the IOC kept to its long-time schedule to confirm the 2024 sports lineup this month even before some are tested in Tokyo. Breakdancing will be called breaking at the Olympics, as it was in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers in the United States. It was proposed by Paris organizers almost two years ago after positive trials at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. Breaking passed further stages of approval in 2019 from separate decisions by the IOC board and full membership. In Paris, breaking has been given a prestige downtown venue, joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball at Place de le Concorde. Surfing will be held far from France -- more than 15,000 kilometers (9,000 miles) away in the Pacific Ocean -- at the beaches of Tahiti, as the IOC already agreed in March.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Big carbon? Oil majors turn to nature to help plug revenue gap

Oil companies such as BP and Shell are nurturing nature as a future revenue stream, betting on an expected rise in carbon credit prices as their fossil fuel profits ebb. BP last year put 5 million into Finite Carbon, a company that connects...

Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh demanding repeal of the Centres agri laws. Hazare also said the agitation should spread across the country so t...

Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates

A surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of another economic downturn could sorely test Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans reluctant acceptance of much higher interest rates and the need for greater austerity. Already, record COVID-19...

Panchayat polls: Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan

The counting of votes polled in all four phases of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members elections is underway in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The counting began at 21 district headquarters, according to the state election commissions spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020