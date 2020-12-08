Pakistan cricket squad barring one allowed to leave isolation in New Zealand

Left Menu
New Zealand's Health Ministry on Tuesday cleared most of the Pakistan cricket squad to leave managed isolation facilities.

08-12-2020
Pakistan squad for New Zealand series (Image: Babar Azam's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's Health Ministry on Tuesday cleared most of the Pakistan cricket squad to leave managed isolation facilities. "After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," New Zealand Health Ministry said in an official statement.

52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch on Tuesday. However, one case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered. One person who repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility on Tuesday, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution.

Within the Pakistan cricket team, six acute COVID-19 cases have recovered except for the one remaining in the Christchurch quarantine facility. Four members of the Pakistan squad had positive PCR results, but they are considered historical cases.

Pakistan and New Zealand are slated to square off in three T20Is and two Tests. Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22, and the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. Pakistan squad for T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, and Wahab Riaz.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, Imad Wasim will depart for Australia on December 23 to play in Australia's Big Bash League, while Mohammad Hafeez will leave for Pakistan on December 24. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

