Soccer-Newcastle reopen training centre after positive COVID-19 tests

Newcastle United players will report for training at the club's training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. "Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning." The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:52 IST
Newcastle United players will report for training at the club's training centre on Tuesday, a week after it was closed because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The rising number of positive cases forced Newcastle to lodge a request to postpone last Friday's league match at Aston Villa which was approved by the Premier League Board.

"Newcastle United's players will train at the training centre today following a temporary closure last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases," the club said in a statement. "Those who had tested positive will follow relevant protocols before returning."

The match at Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June. Steve Bruce's side, 13th in the table, are scheduled to host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

