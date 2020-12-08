Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez discharged from hospital

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family," Wolves said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:06 IST
Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez discharged from hospital

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital following surgery on a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium last month. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

"Some good news from over the weekend. Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family," Wolves said on Twitter. No timeframe has been set for the Mexican forward's return and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said he will not rush his top scorer back.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...

Explore green hydrogen potential to boost Ladakh's economy: LG R K Mathur

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Tuesday stressed on exploring the possibility of using green hydrogen for transport, heating and lighting purposes in the Union territory. Attending a digital curtain raiser ceremony of the 6th India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020