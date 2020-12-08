Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

Three weeks of their suspensions will be reduced as long as they do not commit further off-field offences in the next year and complete unpaid community service before Oct. 19 2021. The three players who left the bubble only once, Calum Clark, Sean Maitland and Tim Swinson, were given four-week suspensions, reduced from eight weeks as they accepted culpability along with other mitigating factors.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:53 IST
Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

The Rugby Football Union on Tuesday handed bans to 13 Barbarians players whose breach of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October. The breach arose when players left their hotel rooms and had dinner in a restaurant without the permission of organisers.

Alex Lewington, Fergus McFadden, Juan Pablo Socino, Chris Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth and Jackson Wray were given five-week suspensions for leaving the team's biosecure bubble twice and giving a false account of events during the RFU investigation. Three weeks of their suspensions will be reduced as long as they do not commit further off-field offences in the next year and complete unpaid community service before Oct. 19 2021.

The three players who left the bubble only once, Calum Clark, Sean Maitland and Tim Swinson, were given four-week suspensions, reduced from eight weeks as they accepted culpability along with other mitigating factors. Joel Kpoku, Manu Vunipola and Tom de Glanville were given three-week suspensions, while Simon Kerrod received a two-week ban.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-RFU bans 13 Barbarians players following COVID-19 breaches

Thirteen Barbarians players whose breaches of COVID-19 protocols led to the cancellation of a non-cap match against England in October have been handed bans by the Rugby Football Union, the governing body said on Tuesday.The breaches arose ...

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase 1 trials next month

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTI Bharat Biotech is expected to initiate Phase-1 trials of itsintranasal vaccine for COVID-19 next month, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Directorof the city-base vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Speaking at a session o...

Chhattisgarh sees 1,467 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count to 2,49,699 and the toll to 3,025, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,27,158 after 96 people were discharged from hospitals ...

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election

The state of Texas, aiming to help President Donald Trump upend the results of the U.S. election, said on Tuesday it has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the Supreme Court, calling changes those states made to election ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020