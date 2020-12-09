Ind vs Aus: Want to play in straighter lines against the spinners, says Cameron Green

All-rounder Cameron Green, who played an unbeaten knock of 125 runs for Australia A in the practice match against India A, on Wednesday said that he wants to play in the straighter lines against the spinners. In the three-day practice-match, the batting of both sides left a lot to be desired, but it was Green who played probably the best innings of the match. The batsman went on to play a knock of 125 runs studded with 12 fours and one six. Green's knock helped the hosts to gain a 59-run lead over the visitors. Along with this knock, Green also managed to get the wickets of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in the second innings.

"I have not had too much time to think about it. Luckily, this pitch (match against India A) did not help the likes of Ashwin and Kuldeep too much, it spun a little bit for them but it was not as much as it would do in India. I think I want to play straight against their spinners, luckily it came off, but no specific plans against the spinners," said Green on Wednesday while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference. After making his ODI debut in the recently concluded series against India, Green had complimented the Indian spin attack, saying he had never faced quality like that in his career.

Speaking about the match against India A which ended as a draw, Green said: "Yeah, the match against India A was more of a challenge. Obviously, when you play Shield Cricket, you play against guys whose footage you have seen a countless number of times. You get an idea of what you are facing, but I think Australian domestic competition holds you in good stead, every team has got world-class players, but the match against India A did feel like a step-up." When asked about does he see himself getting his debut match in the upcoming four-match series against India, the all-rounder replied: "You never really know when you are ready, I can just play in the next game, it would be a real challenge in the next practice game as it would be a full-strength Indian for the pink-ball match in Sydney. Just see, how it goes and I will try to perform. It would be up to the selectors regarding my selection in the Test team."

"I have a training session today, it would be the first time that I will bat and ball with the pink-ball, I have never faced it before. As I said I am not too sure regarding my selection in the playing XI, all I can is to play well in the next match, if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, that's cricket. I can control what I can do and the rest will look after itself," he added. India and Australia will now be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series. The series will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony six channels.

Australia had won the ODI series, while the Men in Blue walked away with the T20I series win. (ANI)