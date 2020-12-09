Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Really difficult to beat NorthEast United, says Cuadrat

After sharing a point with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said it is really difficult to beat Gerard Nus' team.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:40 IST
ISL 7: Really difficult to beat NorthEast United, says Cuadrat
Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After sharing a point with NorthEast United in the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat said it is really difficult to beat Gerard Nus' team. Bengaluru and United played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Nus' men took an early lead through a fortuitous strike from Luis Machado (4') but Bengaluru hit back through Juanan (13') and substitute Udanta Singh (70'). Just as the Blues looked set for a win, Machado (78') struck again to ensure his team got a share of the points. "They are starting well, very well organised. For sure now it is really difficult to beat them," Cuadrat said in the post-match press conference.

Bengaluru had a number of chances to take the lead. Ashique Kuruniyan, in the 19th minute, fired wide after a terrific run. Seven minutes later, Harmanjot Khabra found himself inside the box with an open sight on goal but his shot went wide as well. NEUFC went close towards the end of the first half as Gurpreet Sandhu had to stretch to keep a Machado freekick out. But it was Bengaluru who dominated the half and their 62 per cent possession in that period was a testament to that.

Cuadrat, however, mentioned that Bengaluru was really close towards picking up all the three points from the game. He said that his boys created at least 20 chances in front of the goal and Bengaluru is gradually improving in the season. "Yes, we were working for the three points. We came back at the beginning, they scored easily, we came back (again). We were very close to the three points. I think a lot of chances were created -- we made 20 chances. The team is (improving) step by step. We just don't have three points. I have to congratulate NorthEast. It was a nice game to watch," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...

Passengers confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said. All passengers had cl...

Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for Indias future growth.Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020