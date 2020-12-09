NBA: Will push back if coach tries to pull me out early, says Durant

Brooklyn Nets' star Kevin Durant has said that if the coaches try to pull him out early of an NBA game, of course, he is going to push back but in the end, the coaches have his best interest in mind. Life has come full circle for Kevin Durant. The last time he played in the NBA was in Game 5 of the 2018-19 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year old is now back from the Achilles' tendon injury and will face the Warriors on the opening night of the 2020-21 season wearing the Brooklyn Nets' jersey.

"Every drill that I've done, I've been going as hard as I could. I've been in the league for 14 years. Even if I didn't have an Achilles', I probably wouldn't be 100 percent. So the wear and tear over time, I guess, but I feel solid. It (injury) actually wasn't that frustrating, to be honest. I enjoyed having a lot of 'me time' away from you all and the NBA life in general," said Durant in an official release. Before the injury stopped him, Durant was one of the most feared basketball players in the world winning two titles with the Warriors and the Finals MVP in both the championship runs.

A few years before getting his championship rings, Durant had already established his credentials winning the League MVP in 2014 playing for Oklahoma City Thunder. "I enjoy playing and if and when a coach tries to pull me out early unexpectedly, of course, I'm going to push back, but I know they have my best interest," said Durant.

Durant will form one of NBA's blockbuster pairing with his friend Kyrie Irving that will look to dominate the Eastern Conference. "We both respect each other's' game, we know each other's game inside out. We know what championship-level basketball looks like," he said.

"Whatever happens, we have to be prepared for everything. I have heard all the noise and James potentially wanted to come to the Nets. Nothing is set in stone till it is set in stone," Durant concluded. (ANI)