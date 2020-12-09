Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA: Will push back if coach tries to pull me out early, says Durant

Brooklyn Nets' star Kevin Durant has said that if the coaches try to pull him out early of an NBA game, of course, he is going to push back but in the end, the coaches have his best interest in mind.

ANI | New York | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:43 IST
NBA: Will push back if coach tries to pull me out early, says Durant
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant . Image Credit: ANI

Brooklyn Nets' star Kevin Durant has said that if the coaches try to pull him out early of an NBA game, of course, he is going to push back but in the end, the coaches have his best interest in mind. Life has come full circle for Kevin Durant. The last time he played in the NBA was in Game 5 of the 2018-19 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year old is now back from the Achilles' tendon injury and will face the Warriors on the opening night of the 2020-21 season wearing the Brooklyn Nets' jersey.

"Every drill that I've done, I've been going as hard as I could. I've been in the league for 14 years. Even if I didn't have an Achilles', I probably wouldn't be 100 percent. So the wear and tear over time, I guess, but I feel solid. It (injury) actually wasn't that frustrating, to be honest. I enjoyed having a lot of 'me time' away from you all and the NBA life in general," said Durant in an official release. Before the injury stopped him, Durant was one of the most feared basketball players in the world winning two titles with the Warriors and the Finals MVP in both the championship runs.

A few years before getting his championship rings, Durant had already established his credentials winning the League MVP in 2014 playing for Oklahoma City Thunder. "I enjoy playing and if and when a coach tries to pull me out early unexpectedly, of course, I'm going to push back, but I know they have my best interest," said Durant.

Durant will form one of NBA's blockbuster pairing with his friend Kyrie Irving that will look to dominate the Eastern Conference. "We both respect each other's' game, we know each other's game inside out. We know what championship-level basketball looks like," he said.

"Whatever happens, we have to be prepared for everything. I have heard all the noise and James potentially wanted to come to the Nets. Nothing is set in stone till it is set in stone," Durant concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions; securities firms drop

China shares closed lower on Wednesday, led by losses in securities firms, as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations weighed on sentiment. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.12 at 3,371.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index was dow...

Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zakis Gem Support Foundation ZGSF, a non-governmental organization NGO, according to a report by T...

Passengers confined to cabins after COVID-19 case on Singapore cruise

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port, authorities said. All passengers had cl...

Samsung's new #PoweringDigitalIndia vision sets course for India’s future growth

Marking 25 successful years of its presence in India, Samsung on Wednesday announced a new vision PoweringDigitalIndia that sets the course for Indias future growth.Samsung started its journey back in 1995 and currently, the company has two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020