Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months

Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday. Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday..

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:54 IST
Leeds without injured Robin Koch for up to 3 months

Leeds center back Robin Koch could miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery. The Germany defender has been playing with a knee problem since arriving at the promoted Premier League club in the offseason from Freiburg. He damaged it further in the 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday.

Koch had an operation on Tuesday, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said Thursday. Koch has broken into the Germany team, starting its last three games.

Leeds plays at home against West Ham in the Premier League on Friday..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, Pakistan behind farmers' protest: Union minister Danve

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws. He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship Ame...

Italy reports 499 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, 12,756 new cases

Italy reported 499 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 634 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,756 from 14,842.There were 118,475 swabs carried out in the past day, down f...

Study suggests new ways to enhance memory for those with traumatic brain injury

Researchers from the UT Southwestern Medical Center sheds light on the encoding of the brain and claims new ways to enhance memory for the people suffering from traumatic brain diseases like Alzheimer. The findings published in PNAS and Sci...

Russian police raid bars flouting COVID-19 measures, beat some revellers - CCTV

Russian police raided a bar in St Petersburg in Wednesdays early hours and beat some customers with truncheons, CCTV footage showed, part of a clampdown on businesses ignoring coronavirus restrictions that they say will bankrupt them. New r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020