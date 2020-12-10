Left Menu
Soccer-Zidane hails 'spectacular' Madrid display against Gladbach

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-12-2020 04:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 04:46 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side had produced their best performance of a stop-start campaign after they strolled to a 2-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase on Wednesday. "We played a spectacular game from the first minute to the last," Zidane told reporters.

"We interpreted the game very well, I think it was the most complete performance of the season." Madrid's future in Europe's top competition was on the line going into the game but the 13-times European champions showed their class and experience, easily beating the Germans thanks to two first-half headers from Karim Benzema.

Zidane's side had begun the evening third in Group B but finished top to ensure they will be seeded in next Monday's draw for the last 16. Gladbach came second to progress to the knockouts as well.

The French coach praised his side's capacity to perform when backed into a corner, also emphasising the importance of winning the group and avoiding the best sides left in the competition in the next round. "We don't just play well under pressure, we have played well in other games too but it's true that this team has this ability to come into their own when the going gets tough," Zidane said.

"I've been a player and it's impossible to play like this all the time. We try to but sometimes it doesn't come off. I'm very happy for the players, because they are the most important members of this squad." He added: "It was fundamental that we finished first, it's the first time that has happened since I've been coach."

