Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi

Paolo Rossi once described his performance at the 1982 World Cup, where he etched his name into football folklore, as "personal redemption" from a match-fixing scandal, even though he always said he had nothing to atone for. Rossi, who died at the age of 64 early on Thursday, had been handed a three-year ban in the fallout from the "Totonero" scandal in 1980, but when the sanction was reduced to two years it gave him the opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 11:42 IST
Soccer-World Cup win was 'redemption' for Rossi

Paolo Rossi once described his performance at the 1982 World Cup, where he etched his name into football folklore, as "personal redemption" from a match-fixing scandal, even though he always said he had nothing to atone for.

Rossi, who died at the age of 64 early on Thursday, had been handed a three-year ban in the fallout from the "Totonero" scandal in 1980, but when the sanction was reduced to two years it gave him the opportunity to rebuild his reputation. The Juventus striker's six goals, including an astonishing hat-trick against Brazil, helped him to the Golden Boot as the tournament's highest scorer while he was also awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

Rossi had returned to the field just months before the World Cup in Spain and was considered unfit. He was ineffective in Italy's three pool matches, failing to score in three draws, prompting Italian journalist Gianni Brera to describe him as "an ectoplasm of himself".

But just when it seemed Italy did not have a ghost of a chance of winning the World Cup, Rossi came alive, scoring all three goals in their pulsating 3-2 win over Brazil in the second stage group match in Barcelona. He continued his run with both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Poland in the semi-finals before snaring the opener in a 3-1 victory over West Germany in the final in Madrid.

"That goal, more than any other goal I've ever scored, completely defined my characteristics," Rossi told a FIFA documentary in 2018. "It was mine because I stole that precious tenth of a second from the defender and I knew he would never reach me."

The victory sparked an outpouring of emotion in Italy and gave rise to hope that the extreme violence, political and social unrest that swept the country in the 'Years of Lead' might also be washed away. Rossi had mixed feelings about the World Cup.

"On one hand I felt fulfilled. I said to myself, 'you've made it'," he said in the 2018 documentary. "On the other hand, I was disappointed that all of this just ended. The World Cup was over.

"(But) when you win something important it's not just about the trophy. It's about the group you win it with, it's about your entire career that took you there. "It's about your personal redemption."

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Redmi 9 Power India launch set for December 17

The Redmi 9 Power will be launched in India on December 17 at 12 noon, Xiaomis India chief Manu Kumar Jain confirmed on Thursday. The company has put up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphone on Mi.com, revealing its design, a 48...

SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping Roshni Act

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land. A bench headed by ...

Toxin provides clues to long-term effects of diarrhea caused by E. coli

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have discovered that a toxin produced by the bacterium Escherichia coli E. coli, long known to cause diarrhea, also has other effects on the human digestive tract. The tox...

Mexican Senate backs tougher rules for foreign agents, with nod to U.S.

Mexicos Senate late on Wednesday approved legislation imposing tougher restrictions on foreign agents operating in the country, widely seen as a broadside against the United States after weeks of tension with Washington over counter-narcoti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020