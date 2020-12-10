Bayern Munich CEO mourns demise of 'great footballer' Paolo Rossi

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thursday mourned the demise of football legend Paolo Rossi, who died aged 64. "The death of Paolo Rossi has shocked me. Paolo was my friend and a great goalscorer. We played against each other in Serie A. Without question, the most important duel between us was the 1982 World Cup final in Madrid. He won 3-1 with Italy and also scored a goal," the club's official website quoted Rummenigge as saying.

"Paolo was very humorous and cheerful, a tremendously likeable person who would always have fun with you. And he was a great footballer. FC Bayern and I personally will never forget Paolo Rossi," added Rummenigge. During his playing career, the striker represented Juventus, Como, Vicenza, Perugia, Milan and Hellas Verona until his retirement in 1987.

However, it was as Italy's hero in the 1982 World Cup that Rossi wrote his name in the history books. He scored 20 goals in 48 matches for the Azzurri, including six on the way to the 1982 trophy in Spain. His hat-trick to beat Brazil 3-2 is legendary, followed by two goals to defeat Poland 2-0 in the semi-final and finding the net in the 3-1 Final triumph against West Germany. These exploits allowed him to win the Golden Boot as top scorer at the 1982 World Cup.

Rossi was Capocannoniere of Serie A in 1977-78 with 24 goals, won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1984, UEFA Supercup, the European Cup with Juventus in 1985, and two Serie A titles in 1982 and '84. (ANI)