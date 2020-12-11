Soccer-Rashford only has eyes for Man United

Left Menu
He now has 77 goals in 232 club appearances. "For me, I never look beyond Manchester United," Rashford told the Sports Journalists' Association. "As a kid I've never looked beyond Manchester United in my mind, it wouldn't sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt." Rashford was speaking after being announced as one of the winners of the Sport for Social Change award.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 10:29 IST
Marcus Rashford is drawing interest from some of Europe's top clubs but the young Manchester United forward said he wants to be a one-club man. Rashford came out of United's academy and scored twice on his senior debut in the Europa League in 2016 at the age of 18. He now has 77 goals in 232 club appearances.

"For me, I never look beyond Manchester United," Rashford told the Sports Journalists' Association. "As a kid I've never looked beyond Manchester United in my mind, it wouldn't sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt." Rashford was speaking after being announced as one of the winners of the Sport for Social Change award. The 23-year-old has been recognised for his efforts to end child food poverty in Britain.

He said his bond with United ran deep. "I am talking about the times when they put me into accommodation when my mum was struggling at home, when I was 11-years-old and I was there until 16 or 17, so it is a lot deeper than what people see sometimes," Rashford said.

"They have given me the opportunity to express myself and to find out that I have talent in football."

