Burnley are really organised, disciplined team: Arteta ahead of PL clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expecting a "difficult" game against Burnley and said their opponents are a really organised and disciplined team.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:48 IST
Mikel Arteta (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expecting a "difficult" game against Burnley and said their opponents are a really organised and disciplined team. Arsenal have so far played 11 matches in this season of Premier League and registered just four wins. With 13 points under their belt, the team is placed in the 15th spot on the standings.

Whereas, Burnley hold the 18th position on the table with just six points from 10 games. However, Arteta is not underestimating his opponents as they prepare for the Premier League clash. "Burnley are a really organised team. They are a constant threat because they are really direct but they play that game really, really well. They manage their first, second, and third phases really well, the way they attack the box, set-pieces are key against them as well," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"They are difficult to break down because they have been working together with the same manager for a long time, and they know each other really well. They are disciplined and they have a good spirit and character among the team. They are always ready to fight and make it difficult for you," he added. Arsenal will take on Burnley on Monday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

