Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Try one new thing per day': Bumrah after scoring maiden fifty

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed his maiden half-century in cricket on Friday, made his pleasure known by sharing a quirky post.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:06 IST
'Try one new thing per day': Bumrah after scoring maiden fifty
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Image: Jasprit Bumrah's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who smashed his maiden half-century in cricket on Friday, made his pleasure known by sharing a quirky post. Bumrah, who came out as a surprise package with the bat for the visitors, smashed 55 runs to revive India's innings after the side had lost nine wickets for 123 runs.

The right-handed pacer along with Mohammed Siraj (22) put on 71 for the last wicket as the visitors finished on 194. Bumrah on Friday shared a picture of him hitting a glorious shot along with a saying "Try one new thing per day, they said".

Bumrah, who is actually famous for his deadly yorkers, had a unique and new outing on the field when he whacked bowlers all around the park. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up an inspired show to bring the visitors right back into the day-night warm-up game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday after getting bundled out for 194.

It was all about the Indian pace bowlers firing in unison. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line. The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 and take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. But unfortunately for him, there was no support whatsoever from the other end as even all-rounder Cameron Green who hit a century in the last warm-up game had to be substituted after he was hit on the head by a straight drive from Bumrah. His concussion substitute Patrick Rowe remained unbeaten on seven as Joe Burns failed to open his innings. This after he managed scores of 4 and 0 in the previous game in Adelaide. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

European shares break 5-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.8, extending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020