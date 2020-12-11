Left Menu
AIFF condoles demise of Asian Games gold medalist D Ethiraj

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday condoled the demise of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team member D Ethiraj.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:07 IST
Representative Image (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday condoled the demise of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team member D Ethiraj. The prolific center-forward, who passed away at the age of 86, breathed his last on Friday. He was a member of the historic Chuni Goswami-led Blue Tigers side that beat the Korea Republic 2-1 in the Games final in Jakarta, Indonesia to clinch the gold medal.

AIFF President Praful Patel in his message said: "It's sad to hear that DM Ethiraj is no more. He was one of the members of the golden generation of Indian Football. I share the grief." At the club level, he represented Madras Engineering Group from 1957 to 1963. He played a crucial part for his team in reaching the final of the DCM Trophy in 1959.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das also mourned the demise of Ethiraj. "Ethiraj was a naturally talented and gifted forward. May his soul Rest in Peace," he said in an AIFF press release.

Additionally, Ethiraj represented the Services in the Santosh Trophy from 1958 to 1962. He scored five goals to guide his team to their maiden Santosh Trophy title, beating defending champions Bengal in 1960-61. (ANI)

