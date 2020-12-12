Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the France midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 08:44 IST
Soccer-Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the France midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016 for a club record 89 million pounds ($120 million), has featured in just eight Premier League matches this season, starting only five as he struggles to fulfil his potential at the club.

His agent Mino Raiola this week said the 27-year-old was unhappy and should move in the next transfer window, with Solskjaer hitting back, saying Pogba was focused on doing his best for the team. The Norwegian said Pogba's attitude differed from that of former United players who had gone on strike ahead of their departures.

"Paul's got the hunger and appetite to play. He wants to train and he's focused on performing when he gets a chance," Solskjaer told reporters on Friday. "There's been other players refusing to train and refusing to play - they're not here any more, of course - but Paul's not once done that. He's got the quality and the desire to do well when he comes on, like he did against Leipzig, when he had a positive impact."

United are seventh in the Premier League heading into their derby against Manchester City on Saturday. ($1 = 0.7563 pounds)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Mexican ruling party lawmaker urges caution on cenbank bill

A senior member of Mexicos ruling party on Friday urged the lower house of Congress to suspend debate until next year on a financial bill that has alarmed the central bank, with lawmakers set to make a decision early next week.Mexicos Senat...

Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australias first test squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide. David Warner had already been ruled out of the squad after...

U.S. readies COVID-19 inoculation rollout as regulators OK first vaccine

U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready on Friday to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension, as federal regulators granted emergency approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine in th...

Soccer-Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the France midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Pogba, who jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020