Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years; Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next year's Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the head of world athletics Seb Coe said on Friday. Most athletes in their 20s and 30s, across all sports, would be just about last in line in most countries when it comes to handing out the vaccine but the pressure to create a COVID-safe environment at sporting events has raised the question of whether they should be treated as a special case.

Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and American forward Jordan Morris, who were finalists for the MVP award this year, Seattle are looking to join D.C. United, Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy as the only MLS teams to win back-to-back titles.

Golf-Shibuno seizes lead in U.S. Women's Open second round

Last year's British Open champion Hinako Shibuno made four birdies on the back nine to seize the lead during Friday's action at the U.S. Women's Open in Houston, Texas. The 22-year-old from Japan carded a four-under par 67 for a three-stroke lead over Sweden's Linn Grant (69), recovering from two bogeys on the Jackrabbit course, one of two layouts being used at Champions Golf Club due to diminished daylight hours.

Golf-Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday. After an opening round of 70 on Thursday that left him three shots behind overnight leader Victor Perez, 2018 Masters winner Reed turned up the heat with five birdies on the front nine before adding further gains on four holes after the turn.

Kerr toughs it out at US Women's Open

Cristie Kerr had all but given up hope of playing in the U.S. Women's Open this week after a golf cart accident left her with dislocated ribs and in excruciating pain, but the two-time major winner somehow made it to the first tee in Texas on Thursday. Her pain-management regime included bouts of cryotherapy, two hours of icing in the morning and evening, and while the searing pain has subsided she is still suffering. The 43-year-old said she had to take pain medication during her even-par 71 first-round performance.

Boxing-Joshua says prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he is prepared to go to the final bell when he puts his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday. Britain's Joshua will start as clear favourite in front of 1,000 fans at Wembley Arena for the fight that was postponed in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olympics-Phelps says world records unlikely in Tokyo

Michael Phelps said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means it is unlikely any swimming world records will fall when the postponed Olympic Games are held in Tokyo next year. American Phelps, 35, won a record 23 gold medals over four Olympic Games and is widely considered to be the greatest swimmer of all time.

Golf-Perez takes one-shot lead at European Tour finale in Dubai

France's Victor Perez carded a five-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale, in Dubai on Thursday. Perez, 28, sank six birdies, offset by a bogey on the par-three fourth at the Jumeirah Golf estates' Earth Course, to lead England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, South African Erik Van Rooyen and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre who were tied for second.

Golf-Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah Country Club in 2026

The 16th edition of the biennial Presidents Cup will be played at the Medinah Country Club, outside of Chicago, in 2026, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Course #3 at the club famously hosted the 2012 Ryder Cup, where Europe pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat the U.S., and has also been the venue for two PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens.

America's Cup defenders TNZ race alone as challengers stay on land

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) were hoping to get some much-needed match racing under their belts on Friday but were left to race alone after the three challenging syndicates withdrew from the official practice sessions. All four yachts have had a number of practice sessions this week to allow officials to test their systems ahead of a pre-Christmas regatta next week.