India stretch lead to 472 against Australia A on day 2 of warm up game

India extended their lead to 472 after finishing the second day of the second warm-up game against Australia 'A' at 386 for four here on Saturday. Except Pritihvi Shaw (3), all other Indian batsmen were among runs with Hanuma Vihai emerging the top-scorer with his unbeaten 104-run knock. Rishabh Pant (103 not out) also scored a hundred. Subhman Gill (65) and Mayank Agarwal (51) scored half-centuries in India's second innings.

India had bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 on the opening day at the SCG. Brief Scores: India: 194 and 386 for 4 in 90 overs (H Vihari 104 not out, R Pant 103 not out, S Gill 65; M Steketee 2/54).

Australia 'A' 1st innings: 108 all out in 32.2 overs (Alex Carey 32; Mohammed Shami 3/29, Navdeep Saini 3/19)..