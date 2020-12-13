We produced great performance from 'start to finish': Zidane after win over Atletico Madrid

After securing a win over Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side produced a great performance in the match from "start to finish". Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the La Liga here on Sunday.

"We produced a great performance from start to finish, especially when you consider that they on a 26-game unbeaten run. We put in an excellent performance, pressed high up, hounded them and we kept the tempo up in the second half. What the players did out there tonight against that opposition means a great deal to me as the coach," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying. Casemiro scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute, handing Real Madrid a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Jan Oblak scored an own goal which brought the scoreline to 2-0 and the match concluded on the same.

This was Real Madrid's third straight win in all competitions and although Zidane is happy with the team's ongoing run, he does not want the team to lose focus. "That was all about our commitment. There's no such thing as an easy game here. You always have to win and today everyone did really well out there," he said.

"That's now three games in a row in which we've put points on the board and done so in great fashion. We've got to keep this up, we can't go celebrating anything because we haven't done anything just yet, but we can be satisfied with our performance and we now look forward to Tuesday night's game," Zidane added. (ANI)