Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Oz series: All-rounder Henriques added to Australia squad, injured Abbott ruled out

All-rounder Moises Henriques was on Monday added to Australias injury-hit squad for the opening Test against India while pacer Sean Abott was ruled out of the match due to a calf strain.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 14-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 10:10 IST
Ind-Oz series: All-rounder Henriques added to Australia squad, injured Abbott ruled out

All-rounder Moises Henriques was on Monday added to Australia's injury-hit squad for the opening Test against India while pacer Sean Abott was ruled out of the match due to a calf strain. Henriques, who had missed the three-day second practice game due to a low-grade hamstring strain, cleared the fitness Test on Monday to return to the Test squad after a gap of four years. The opening game, a day-nighter, begins on December 17 in Adelaide.

''All-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to Australia's squad for the first Vodafone Test against India after the hosts' camp continues to be hit with injury,'' a report in cricket.com.au. said. Abbott became the latest Australian player to join the injury list after being picking up the strain during the second warm-up game here which ended in a draw. He is, however, expected to be available for the second Test in Melbourne, which begins on December 26.

Abbott, who had taken three wickets in India's first innings, will not travel with the team to Adelaide. ''Fast bowler Sean Abbott will not travel to Adelaide with Henriques and the remaining Australia squad members from Sydney today after picking up a calf strain in the day-night tour match at the SCG on Saturday.'' Henriques last played a Test more than four years ago in Sri Lanka. He made a comeback to the national set-up after three years by featuring in the limited-overs series against India. He is the second player after Marcus Harris to be added late to the Test squad.

Harris was included in the squad for the opening Test following a spate of injuries, including David Warner and opener Will Pucovski being ruled out of the first game due to a groin injury. Cameron Green and Harry Conway had suffered concussions during the second warm-up game, while Jackson Bird ended up with a calf injury.

Among others, Marcus Stoinis was bothered by a side strain, Ashton Agar had hurt his calf and finger, while pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood too had some niggles..

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers protes...

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020