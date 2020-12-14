Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rodgers impressed with Leicester City's 'excellent' performance against Brighton

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased with his team's impressive win over Brighton and praised the side's "excellent" display. Leicester City secured a 3-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League here on Monday.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:05 IST
Rodgers impressed with Leicester City's 'excellent' performance against Brighton
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased with his team's impressive win over Brighton and praised the side's "excellent" display. Leicester City secured a 3-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League here on Monday. "It was always going to be a difficult game. We've seen Brighton all season and they've been unfortunate not to get some results. But I thought, in particular first half, we were excellent," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

England international James Maddison's opener was added to by Jamie Vardy's 10th Premier League goal of 2020/21 season, before Maddison added another goal to Leicester City's tally in the 44th minute The second half witnessed no goals as Rodgers' men easily claimed the three points from the game. The manager said he enjoyed the game from a tactical perspective before stating that all three goals were "outstanding".

"I really enjoyed the game from a tactical perspective, because we started off in a shape and Brighton surprised us a little bit with how they played. We then had to adjust our shape and then we changed it again at half-time," he said. "So, I enjoyed that aspect of the game, but [we scored] three outstanding goals, different types of goals, but of great quality and then in the second half we didn't need to chase it. We could control the game and play a little bit more on the counter," Rodgers added.

Sitting in third position on the Premier League table, Leicester City will now take on Everton on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus rates, the BBC reported on Monday.Earlier this month, the government implemented a tiered system of restrictions to try to k...

Agri laws are 'anti-farmer', will lead to immense inflation: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the new farm laws will lead to immense inflation and will only favour a few capitalists, as he termed the legislations anti-farmer and anti-common man. Kejriwal, who joined AAP leaders, ML...

Tough Christmas lockdown looming in Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to announce a tough month-long lockdown on Monday evening, including the closing of schools and shops, according to broadcasters NOS and RTL, as his government tries to slow soaring COVID-19 infe...

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates, the BBC reported on Monday, as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease. Earlier t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020