Rodgers impressed with Leicester City's 'excellent' performance against Brighton

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is pleased with his team's impressive win over Brighton and praised the side's "excellent" display. Leicester City secured a 3-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League here on Monday. "It was always going to be a difficult game. We've seen Brighton all season and they've been unfortunate not to get some results. But I thought, in particular first half, we were excellent," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

England international James Maddison's opener was added to by Jamie Vardy's 10th Premier League goal of 2020/21 season, before Maddison added another goal to Leicester City's tally in the 44th minute The second half witnessed no goals as Rodgers' men easily claimed the three points from the game. The manager said he enjoyed the game from a tactical perspective before stating that all three goals were "outstanding".

"I really enjoyed the game from a tactical perspective, because we started off in a shape and Brighton surprised us a little bit with how they played. We then had to adjust our shape and then we changed it again at half-time," he said. "So, I enjoyed that aspect of the game, but [we scored] three outstanding goals, different types of goals, but of great quality and then in the second half we didn't need to chase it. We could control the game and play a little bit more on the counter," Rodgers added.

Sitting in third position on the Premier League table, Leicester City will now take on Everton on Wednesday. (ANI)