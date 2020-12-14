Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-NZ's Foster keen to reignite World Cup rivalry with France

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said it would be a daunting task to face hosts France in the 2023 World Cup pool stage but it offers a chance to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:58 IST
Rugby-NZ's Foster keen to reignite World Cup rivalry with France

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said it would be a daunting task to face hosts France in the 2023 World Cup pool stage but it offers a chance to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament. The three-time champion All Blacks were drawn in Pool A with Italy and France, who will be hosting the tournament for the first time since 2007.

Foster revealed he is a huge admirer of the French side, who have secured seven wins in nine tests in a promising year under coach Fabien Galthie. "Obviously to have France in our pool is going to be very special, I've not doubt they will be organising a superb World Cup," Foster told reporters on Monday.

"You can see all their planning is around 2023 so we can expect a vibrant French team. "We know they'll have massive support behind them. But that's what makes World Cups so special, those sort of games that we thrive on and look forward to."

New Zealand, the only team to have never lost a pool game, beat France at the same stage in 2011 and again in the final. Foster is hoping victory against the hosts could prove to be a morale booster once more for the All Blacks, who will look to improve on their disappointing third-placed finish in 2019.

"Some people will think it's not good to be drawn with the home team but the flipside is that you get the chance to put a marker down," Foster added. "We've seen before that finalists can come out of the same pool. If you play France in the pool it means you're not playing them in the first knockout game which can be an advantage."

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PowerGrid, SGPGIMS sign pact to set up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned PowerGrid on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS for setting up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh. Telemedicine Intensive Care Units tele-ICUs are 24x7 remot...

Kerala HC dismisses Ebrahim Kunju's bail plea in Palarivattom scam case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan ...

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases; lowest in three-and-a-half months

Delhi reported 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities. The citys positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sund...

Meghan Markle honours Covid-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN

American actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNNs annual Heroes TV special Sunday local time to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020