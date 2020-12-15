Left Menu
Golf-Kim in no hurry to leave Houston after US Women's Open triumph

I even said earlier I want to actually put a tent up here and stay a few more days." With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on this year's schedule, it was fitting that Kim wore a mask during the tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:13 IST
Golf-Kim in no hurry to leave Houston after US Women's Open triumph

U.S. Women's Open champion Kim A Lim likes the Champions Golf Club venue so much she said she wants to put up a tent and stay a few more days. With two weeks quarantine awaiting her back in South Korea it is no surprise she is reluctant to leave Houston. Kim, making her U.S Women's Open debut, rallied from a five-stroke deficit in the final round to seal her first major title with a one-shot victory, tying the record for the biggest comeback in the tournament's history.

The 25-year-old's victory continued her country's domination of the tournament in recent years, with nine of the last 13 U.S. Women's Opens being won by a South Korean golfer. Kim said it took her some time to adjust to the different conditions at the course.

"Back home there's no Bermuda grass, so it took some time for me to get used to it," said Kim, who birdied her final three holes to sign for a final-round 67. "But I love this golf course, love this environment. I even said earlier I want to actually put a tent up here and stay a few more days."

With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on this year's schedule, it was fitting that Kim wore a mask during the tournament. "Every time I practice I usually wear a mask, so I'm kind of used to it," she said.

"I'm okay to get positive tests for COVID-19 but I don't want to affect other people, players, a caddie that's playing within the group, so that's the reason I wear the mask throughout the round." Kim said the victory, just her third as a professional, was yet to sink in.

"Still can't really soak in that I'm the champion, it's so overwhelming just winning this tournament," she added.

