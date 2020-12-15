Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chinese FA approves new salary cap to rein in CSL spending

Salaries for domestic players would be capped at 5 million yuan ($762,939.45), while those of foreign players cannot exceed 3 million euros ($3.64 million), Xinhua said. Clubs will be allowed to spend up to 600 million yuan per year on salaries, with a maximum of 10 million euros on foreign players, the report added.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:42 IST
Soccer-Chinese FA approves new salary cap to rein in CSL spending

China's football association (CFA) will introduce a salary cap for its top-flight Chinese Super League next season as part of measures aimed at limiting spending and ensuring sustainable growth, state news agency Xinhua reported. Salaries for domestic players would be capped at 5 million yuan ($762,939.45), while those of foreign players cannot exceed 3 million euros ($3.64 million), Xinhua said.

Clubs will be allowed to spend up to 600 million yuan per year on salaries, with a maximum of 10 million euros on foreign players, the report added. Teams exceeding limits will be docked six to 24 points and players whose salaries exceed the cap will not be allowed to participate in matches organised by the CFA.

"CSL club expenditure is about 10 times higher than South Korea's K-League and three times higher than Japan's J-league. But our national team is lagging far behind," CFA President Chen Xuyuan said. "The bubbles not only affect the present of Chinese football, but also hurt its future."

Spending limits have also been introduced for the second and third tiers. ($1 = 6.5536 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8233 euros)

Also Read: SPECIAL REPORT-Democracy darkens: Hong Kong activists reel from Chinese moves

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, alleging political interference -minister

Somalia has cut ties with its neighbour Kenya, accusing it of political interference, Somalias information minister said on Tuesday, escalating a tiff from last month when it recalled its ambassador from Nairobi. Somalia calls back all its ...

Thai police admit 'giant' drug bust barely found a gram of ketamine

Thai authorities said on Tuesday that barely more than one gram 0.04 oz of ketamine had been found in a seizure that police had initially believed contained over 12 tonnes of the drug worth almost 1 billion. Wichai Chaimongkol, head of the ...

Hong Kong is becoming another Chinese-run communist city, says Pompeo

Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said on Monday, adding that the United States has challenged the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the National Security L...

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.He was the Director General of Project Seabird.Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020