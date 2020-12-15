Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Back soreness sees Steve Smith leave training early

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday left the training session early at the Adelaide Oval, sending alarm bells ringing ahead of the first Test against India.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:20 IST
Australia batsman Steve Smith (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday left the training session early at the Adelaide Oval, sending alarm bells ringing ahead of the first Test against India. The first Test of the four-match series begins on December 17 and will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Smith trained for about 10 minutes on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval before leaving for the Australian dressing-room. Smith also did not turn up for batting practice at the nets. Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed that the batsman would not be returning to training until Wednesday.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Smith was receiving treatment for back soreness after reaching down for a ball, Sydney Morning Herald reported. Australia is already grappling with injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski. Earlier on Tuesday, coach Justin Langer confirmed that Cameron Green will make his Test debut at Adelaide provided he recovers from the concussion he suffered in the second practice game against the Indians.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. The last time India toured Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side had managed to defeat the hosts 2-1 in the four-match series. At that time, Australia was without David Warner and Steve Smith. (ANI)

