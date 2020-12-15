Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli climbs to 2nd spot; Pujara, Rahane also feature in top-10 in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

In the ICC Test rankings for teams, India is currently placed third after New Zealand jumped to the second spot following its recent 2-0 series win over the West Indies.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:56 IST
Kohli climbs to 2nd spot; Pujara, Rahane also feature in top-10 in ICC Test ranking for batsmen

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday jumped one place to second in the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, which also features Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the seventh and 10th positions respectively. Kohli is the leading Indian batsman in the chart with 886 rating points behind Australia's Steve Smith (911 points).

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson dropped a rung to the third spot. He is followed by young Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne, Pakistan's Babar Azam and injured David Warner. Pujara is seventh in the chart with 766 points, followed by Ben Stokes (760), Joe Root (738) and India Test vice-captain Rahane (726) to complete the top-10 list.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (779) and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (756) are the two Indians to find a place in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers at eighth and 10th spots respectively. The list is being headed by Australia's Pat Cummins (904), followed by England's Stuart Broad and New Zealand's Neil Wagner. Two other Indians -- Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin -- also feature in the top-10 list for ICC Test rankings for all-rounders, which is being topped by Stokes.

While Jadeja is placed third in the chart with 397 rating points behind West Indies' Jason Holder, Ashwin is at sixth with 281 points. In the ICC Test rankings for teams, India is currently placed third after New Zealand jumped to the second spot following its recent 2-0 series win over the West Indies. India has 114 rating points, two points behind New Zealand and table-toppers Australia, who both have 116 points but the Aussies are ahead on decimal points.

England is placed fourth ahead of Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. But India has a chance to move up the ranking ladder as it takes on Australia in the four-match Test series, starting Thursday in Adelaide.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schoolchildren can miss end of term to isolate before Christmas, says French PM

French schoolchildren will be allowed to skip classes and stay at home on Thursday and Friday if their families wish to self-isolate ahead of Christmas, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. The medical council advising the government...

EU regulator to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23 - source

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to issue a positive verdict on the first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to catch up with the United States and Britain,...

Narayana Health, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launch MedTech Innovation Centre in Bengaluru

Healthcare services provider Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation on Tuesday launched Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The cen...

Hungary's parliament passes law effectively banning same-sex adoption

Hungarys parliament, where the ruling nationalist Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a two-thirds majority, passed a law on Tuesday which practically bans adoptions by same-sex couples.The legislation, proposed by Orbans govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020