Athletes bring fight for equality into sporting arena in 2020

A big part of sport's appeal is that when you buy a ticket or turn on the television for a few hours it provides a respite from the turmoil engulfing the outside world. But in 2020, from the soccer pitches of the English Premier League to the U.S. Open tennis hardcourts, there was no ignoring the fight for racial equality as athletes rushed to the front lines of what became a global movement. OCA chief seeks 'win-win' solution as Doha, Riyadh contest Asian Games bid

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) chief Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Saba said on Tuesday he was looking for a solution where Doha and Riyadh will get to host the Asian Games in the future as both candidate cities battle for the 2030 edition. Bitter neighbours Qatar and Saudi Arabia will know the fate of their bids for hosting rights to the second-biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics when the OCA votes to choose between Doha and Riyadh at its general assembly on Wednesday. MLB owners, players at odds about season start

A disagreement between Major League Baseball owners and players over COVID-19 protocols is brewing and could put the start of spring training in question, USA Today reported Tuesday. On one side are team officials, who want players and team staff to be vaccinated against the virus before reporting to Arizona and Florida training sites -- even if that means a delay to the start of the season and fewer games. 'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy. Paul, fresh off a brutal knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, offered McGregor $50 million to step into the ring. World Athletics partially upholds corruption charges against UAE Federation chief

President of the UAE Athletics Federation Ahmad Al Kamali has been suspended for six months and fined 5,000 euros ($6,080) for gifting watches to delegates in an attempt to win votes, the World Athletics ethics board said on Tuesday. The Athletics Integrity Unit had provisionally suspended Al Kamali from any athletics-related activities last October, preventing him from standing in election for the vice president's role at World Athletics, formerly known as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Goodell: NFL won't jump ahead in COVID-19 vaccine line

With the COVID-19 vaccine starting to make its way across the United States this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday said that the league will not use its influence jump ahead in line with the Super Bowl less than two months away. "We are not planning on any of our personnel being vaccinated in advance of the Super Bowl," ESPN quoted Goodell as saying. "That's obviously being done at higher levels and given priority to obviously health care workers, first responders and those that are in the riskiest state. We don't fall into those categories, so we don't anticipate that and we're not planning for that." Federer not sure he'll be ready for Australian Open

Roger Federer said his right knee is still not 100 percent, casting doubt on his availability for the Australian Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been sidelined since knee surgery in February. The 39-year-old had a second procedure in June. 'This is my home': Antetokounmpo signs extension with Bucks

Reigning National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has signed a five-year contract extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 26-year-old said on Tuesday. "This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it." Olympic flame will still visit every corner of Japan - organisers

The Olympic flame will still visit all of Japan's 47 prefectures during the torch relay starting on March 25, organisers said on Tuesday, sticking to the original plan before the Games were postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Days before the torch relay was due to begin in March this year, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government took the unprecedented decision to postpone the Games. European Tour unveils 2021 calendar, boosts prize money for Rolex Series events

The European Tour on Tuesday announced its global schedule for the 2021 season featuring 42 tournaments in 24 countries, with each of the four Rolex Series events offering an increase in prize money. The 2021 schedule will also see the return of 18 tournaments which were either cancelled or postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.