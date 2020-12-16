CA announce schedule of Marsh One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield

Left Menu
Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the schedule for the Marsh One-Day Cup and the remainder of the Sheffield Shield season.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:38 IST
CA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the schedule for the Marsh One-Day Cup and the remainder of the Sheffield Shield season. A full 22-match Marsh One-Day Cup schedule has been announced, beginning on February 16 and ending with the final on April 30. The Sheffield Shield season will be shortened by one round to nine matches per team.

Victoria, having only participated in two of the opening four rounds held in South Australia, will play seven matches in early 2021. New South Wales and Queensland have six remaining matches each, while all other states have five. The Marsh Sheffield Shield Final will be held from April 15-19, 2021, and be hosted by the top-ranked team at the completion of the regular season.

The news follows the announcement earlier this week of a full, eight-round WNCL competition from January 15, establishing CA as one of the only sporting organisations in the world to schedule matches at all levels available to them during the pandemic. The completed domestic schedule has been created in consultation with governments, State and Territory Associations, and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, said: "To have achieved close to a full slate of matches in a pandemic-afflicted summer is testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone in Australian Cricket and demonstrates a collective commitment to supporting and promoting domestic cricket." "Today's announcement locks in the final pieces of the most complex scheduling puzzle ever attempted by cricket and we are exceptionally grateful to our players, State and Territory Associations and the ACA for their patience in this process and look forward to delivering a compelling end to the domestic season," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Australian telescope maps deep space at record speed

