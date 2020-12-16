Left Menu
Chelsea could be suffering from fatigue, admits Lampard

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that his side is suffering from fatigue.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:09 IST
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that his side is suffering from fatigue. In the match against Wolves, Chelsea got the first goal as Olivier Giroud got among the scoring charts but Daniel Podence first scored the equaliser for Wolves before Pedro Neto netted the winner.

"There could be some fatigue. I hate to say it after a defeat because it could sound like an excuse but even the first 60 minutes when we were the better team we didn't have a zip about us," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "We have travelled up to Everton, come back and up to Wolves but everyone is in the same boat on that front. At the moment we have a couple of injuries in areas that mean I can't make too many changes or rotations in certain areas of the team. So I understand that side of it but when you are 1-0 up and turn the result around I wouldn't say it was because of fatigue," he added.

This loss is second in a row for Chelsea as the side earlier lost 1-0 against Everton in the Premier League. "The real positive thing we've seen is that we're becoming more secure. We've been given a different kind of game in these last two games, particularly Everton making it difficult for us to break them down. We didn't really succeed in that," said Lampard.

"Wolves play very much with a counter-attacking style and we didn't deal with that. The players have to feel that on the pitch. The message was clear: they counterattack. That's disappointing," he added. Chelsea are currently at the fifth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 22 points from 13 games.

The side will next lock horns against West Ham on Monday in the Premier League. (ANI)

