SA vs SL: Migael Pretorius receives maiden call-up

Seam bowler Migael Pretorius has been called up to the South Africa Test squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, starting on Boxing Day. This is the player's first national call-up.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:11 IST
Migael Pretorius (Photo: CSA twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Seam bowler Migael Pretorius has been called up to the South Africa Test squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka, starting on Boxing Day. This is the player's first national call-up. The 25-year-old from Vereeniging has had an exceptional season so far in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Cup under the coaching of former Proteas paceman Allan Donald. He is currently third on the tournament's leading wicket-takers table with 19 scalps from five matches and has the best bowling figures of 7/102 against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.

Commenting on the selection, convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "We're pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We're big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself. "We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think."

The South African squad will gather in Pretoria on Saturday to begin their preparation. Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour as per the CSA release. Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (VKB Knights). (ANI)

