Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Odisha target revival of fortunes against buoyant Bengaluru

Struggling Odisha FC will aim to arrest their slide in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 when they face Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Thursday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:22 IST
ISL 7: Odisha target revival of fortunes against buoyant Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Struggling Odisha FC will aim to arrest their slide in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 when they face Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Thursday. The numbers, for Odisha, don't make for good reading. They have just one point from five matches and have scored the least number of goals in the league so far. Both their goals came against Jamshedpur FC when the latter were down to ten men. And on Thursday, Odisha will take on former champions Bengaluru, who are unbeaten in the league so far.

Baxter's side averages just 2.4 shots on target per match so far and the Englishman stressed the need for his side to be more attacking in nature. "We certainly need to be better at attacking based on our possession. If we can gain momentum and take momentum away from the opponents, that will help us," said Baxter in a statement. Odisha's defence has conceded seven goals so far, four of which have been from set-pieces (3 penalties and 1 free-kick). They have conceded a goal in almost every match.

But Baxter was firm in defending his backline and called in for a collective term performance, "I don't think conceding goals is the direct responsibility of the centre-backs and I don't think the centre-backs' performances have been sub-standard. We have defended very well in some games." Bengaluru have scored a good chunk of their goals from set-pieces so far, including three from throw-ins, and will look to exploit Odisha's vulnerability in this regard. They are also high on confidence, coming off a huge win against Kerala Blasters, in which the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri managed to find the net. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat will expect his players to pick up from where they left off against Kerala.

"I know my players, there is no complacency. They are competitive and for sure, they will try to get the three points. We are never complacent against any team in the ISL because we know that any team can beat any team in this league," said Cuadrat. "For sure, teams like Odisha are very dangerous. We are all conscious of that. We know that they have been fighting for the points, but it has not been happening until now," added Cuadrat. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal says will have enough COVID-19 jabs for the whole population

Portugal will have enough coronavirus jabs to inoculate the whole population, with the distribution of the vaccines kicking off as soon as they arrive in the country, hopefully before the end of the year, the head of the vaccination task-fo...

Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesnt have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust ...

Slaven Bilic fired by West Brom after 1-1 draw against City

Slaven Bilic was fired by struggling Premier League team West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season. West Brom is in next-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points ...

Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the farmers agitation against the three central farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that most of the SP workers are farmersThe BJP government has sent not only SP workers to jail, but has also arrested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020