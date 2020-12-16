Left Menu
Ratra gets extension as Assam coach

The 39-year-old, who featured in six Tests, 12 ODIs for India and played 99 first-class cricket matches and 89 List A games, was appointed Assams coach last year.Under Ratra, who has worked with the Indian womens team and the NCA, Assam finished eighth in Group C at the Ranji Trophy last season.

Former India wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra's contract as Assam coach has been extended by one year. The 39-year-old, who featured in six Tests, 12 ODIs for India and played 99 first-class cricket matches and 89 List A games, was appointed Assam's coach last year.

Under Ratra, who has worked with the Indian women's team and the NCA, Assam finished eighth in Group C at the Ranji Trophy last season. ''I got a call from the association on Monday. I am on my way to Guwahati. Looking forward to another season with the team,'' Ratra told PTI, confirming the development.

The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the venues for which will be declared later. The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31 and teams will have to assemble at their respective bases by January 2.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

