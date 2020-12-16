Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Hosts' 'lethal' bowling attack will be a challenge, says Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels overcoming the "lethal" Australian bowling attack is going to be challenging for the visitors in the four-match Test series which gets underway on Thursday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:21 IST
Ind vs Aus: Hosts' 'lethal' bowling attack will be a challenge, says Kohli
Virat Kohli with Steve Smith (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels overcoming the "lethal" Australian bowling attack is going to be challenging for the visitors in the four-match Test series which gets underway on Thursday. "Last time when we were around it was a great series for us. I know you and David didn't play but we played against this bowling attack which was as lethal as you've had in the last few years. Continuous to be the same," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

India had clinched the Test series 2-1 in 2018 in the absence of David Warner and Smith. The Indian skipper said if they want to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy the visitors have to overcome a number of challenges. Kohli admitted that with Warner and Smith's inclusion, they will be up against a strong Australian side.

"So that definitely going to be a challenge for us and we would like to overcome. We know what to expect from Starc, Pat, Josh, and Lyon," said Kohli "So that's a challenge for us and when you and Warner come back the team will be stronger, that will be another challenge. I think it's great for world cricket and you guys have a stronger squad that allows us to test ourselves again," he added.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks CID to explore all angles to trace missing baby

Expressing its displeasure at the failure of the West Bengal CID to trace a missing newborn child, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the investigating agency to explore all possible angles to trace the baby boy. Hearing the case mo...

8 dead, 21 hurt as bus collides with gas tanker in UP's Sambhal

Eight people died while 21 sustained injuries here on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said. The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, ...

No element in Bajrang Dal's content that necessitates ban: Facebook India head

Facebooks fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal, the social media giants India head Ajit Mohan told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday, sources said. Mohan deposed before the Parliamentary S...

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.The agencys 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-calle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020