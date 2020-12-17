'Best team won': Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool's win

Liverpool's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that the best team won in the match between his side and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League here at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday (local time). After defeating Tottenham 2-1, the Reds moved to the top of the Premier League standings with 28 points from 13 matches.

In the match against Tottenham, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino scored goals for hosts Liverpool while Son Heung-min scored the only goal for Tottenham. After the match, Alexander Arnold tweeted: "Best team won."

Son's goal in the 33rd minute of the match created quite a stir as the Tottenham striker seemed to be offside just before he received the ball. However, a VAR check deemed the goal correct, and the scores were levelled in the 33rd minute. In the end, Firmino struck a goal for the hosts to hand the Reds a 2-1 win.

Liverpool have their next matches lined up against Crystal Palace (away), West Brom (home), and Newcastle (away) over the Christmas-New Year period in the Premier League. The Reds are currently three points clear of the second-placed Tottenham in the Premier League standings. (ANI)