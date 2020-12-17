Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Lyon has improved as a bowler in last 4-5 years, says Pujara

Left Menu
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara reckons that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who is just nine wickets away from his 400th Test scalp, has improved as a bowler in the last four or five years.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:44 IST
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara reckons that Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who is just nine wickets away from his 400th Test scalp, has improved as a bowler in the last four or five years. Pujara played a patient knock on the opening day of the pink-ball Test but was dismissed just before the tea break by Lyon. The Australian spinner sent Pujara back for the tenth time in Test cricket.

Pujara, who played more than 150 balls on Thursday, praised Lyon's line and length and said he is someone who enjoys spin bowling. "Lyon has improved as a bowler in the last four-five years. He likes to bowl and he wants to bowl as many overs as possible. His line length is very good and has improved a lot, I feel," he said during a virtual press conference.

"That's something that helps him and he likes taking the challenge and he is someone who enjoys his bowling. But as a batsman, I feel you got to be prepare and try and score as many runs possible," he added. Pujara feels the batsmen need to spend enough time on the Adelaide wicket before they can start going after the bowlers.

"The more you play (against the) pink ball, you get used to it. But I feel there is enough in it for fast bowlers and the way they bowled we had to build a partnership," said Pujara. "I don't think it was a flat pitch where you can start playing your shots and keep scoring runs. So it's a pitch where you need to give enough time as a batsman," he added.

At stumps, India's score read 233/6 with Saha (9) and R Ashwin (15) at the crease and the Australian bowlers looking to go for the kill. For the hosts, Mitchell Starc looked a completely different character with the second new ball in hand and finished with the best figures of the day -- 2/49. (ANI)

