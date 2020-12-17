Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dav Whatmore appointed as Nepal's head coach

Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday announced the appointment of Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the team.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:42 IST
Dav Whatmore appointed as Nepal's head coach
Cricket Association of Nepal logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday announced the appointment of Dav Whatmore as the head coach of the team. The association, in a statement, also said that it has appointed Raunaq Bahadur Malla as General Manager, Ramesh Kumar Neupane as Chief Finance Officer, and Binod Kumar Das as Cricket Manager, with effect from January 1, 2021.

"Dav Whatmore of Australia has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Nepal National Cricket Team," the statement read. Whatmore's manager Kaustav Lahiri said the former is "extremely keen" to take this new challenge.

"Dav is extremely keen to take this new challenge as he strongly believes Nepal has some great talent and has a very bright future in cricket. Nepal is a beautiful country and Dav is looking forward to having this new challenge with a bunch of young talent of Nepal," Lahiri said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, 8 states on plea of Twitter India against multiple FIRs

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre and eight states including Karnataka and Assam on a plea of Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against it for allegedly promoting a twee...

Rishi Sunak extends UK’s furlough and loan schemes for COVID-hit economy

The furlough scheme launched in Britain to save jobs during the coronavirus lockdown has been extended for an extra month until the end of April 2021, with the government continuing to contribute 80 per cent towards wages, Chancellor of the...

US Senate's Schumer: no hurdles that can't be overcome in coronavirus aid talks

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday there are no insurmountable barriers in the current negotiations among lawmakers on coronavirus relief.None of the remaining hurdles cannot be overcome. Everyone is committed to achi...

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020