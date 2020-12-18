Sailing-Team New Zealand defend foiling system after British complaint

Left Menu
Holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) have defended the reliability of the foiling cant system that is used by all of the America's Cup teams after Britain's Team INEOS UK blamed it for two sub-standard performances in the World Series events on Thursday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 18-12-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 05:05 IST
Holders Team New Zealand (TNZ) have defended the reliability of the foiling cant system that is used by all of the America's Cup teams after Britain's Team INEOS UK blamed it for two sub-standard performances in the World Series events on Thursday. Ben Ainslie's "Britannia" were well off the pace in their first race against American Magic's "Patriot" and had to withdraw from their second against Luna Rossa with one of the cant arms seemingly unable to be moved.

Ainslie blamed the arm, which raises and lowers the foils, for their poor performances, but Team New Zealand said on Friday they were unaware of any issues with the component. "The foil cant system (FCS) is a one-design supplied component designed and developed ... for all competitors," TNZ said in a statement hours before they are due to meet the British twice on the second day of competitive racing.

"All teams are responsible for the installation, ongoing maintenance and operating procedures of their own systems. "All teams are provided with full operating and maintenance instructions and programs to ensure effective and reliable performance."

TNZ added the teams have weekly discussions about the one-design components used on the superfast AC75 foiling monohulls. They had no influence over how the competitors set up their systems to maintain and run the cant arms, they added.

The other syndicates, however, have said the systems required to use the cant arms are complex and require constant adjustment. This week's regatta is the only racing the teams do before the challenger series runs from Jan. 15-Feb. 22 with the winners meeting TNZ for the America's Cup from March 6.

