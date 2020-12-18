Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday players approach PFA over pay issue: Times

The Times and BCC said players had received only a portion of their salaries for November and met with club officials this week to demand answers. The club had previously failed to pay some of their players in full in June. Wednesday did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:29 IST
Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday players approach PFA over pay issue: Times

Players from Sheffield Wednesday are seeking guidance from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) after the Championship club failed to pay their salaries on time, British media reported. The Times and BCC said players had received only a portion of their salaries for November and met with club officials this week to demand answers. The club had previously failed to pay some of their players in full in June.

Wednesday did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The club, who had a 12-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules cut in half on appeal, are winless in eight Championship games under Tony Pulis and sit at the bottom with nine points from 19 games.

Pulis replaced Garry Monk last month.

Also Read: Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-BOJ to look at more effective ways of hitting price goal, extends fund scheme

The Bank of Japan on Friday unveiled a plan to probe more effective ways to achieve its 2 inflation target, following in the foot steps of its U.S. and European counterparts as a renewed spike in infections threatened to derail a fragile re...

Cricket-Bumrah strikes double blow after India tail collapse

India paceman Jasprit Bumrah removed both Australia openers in quick succession before tea to leave the hosts rattled on 35 for two on the second day of the day-night first test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Earlier, Mitchell Starc took 4-53 a...

Trump stays on sidelines as vaccine injections begin

President Donald Trumps administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, but the president has been largely absent from the effort to sell the American public ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New YearChina is planning to vaccinate 50 million people against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020