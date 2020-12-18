Left Menu
Soccer-EFL clubs should take legal action over fan ban: Peterborough owner

"All clubs in the EFL need to put legal fund together to look at suing government over bailing out other industries & leaving ours to wither away ..." MacAnthony also said funds from the Premier League's 50 million pounds bailout package for third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two sides would not soften the blow.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:50 IST
Soccer-EFL clubs should take legal action over fan ban: Peterborough owner

The owner of League One side Peterborough has called on clubs in the English Football League (EFL) to take legal action after the government reintroduced bans on spectators due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Clubs in lower-risk regions were allowed to welcome back fans earlier this month but large areas of south-east and eastern England, including Peterborough, will be added to the 'very high alert' category this weekend, forcing stadiums to close their doors once again.

"Another nail in (the) coffin for our industry," Darragh MacAnthony wrote on Twitter. "You can have fans back ... for a game... then pull the plug again ... more money down drain to prep for it all. "All clubs in the EFL need to put legal fund together to look at suing government over bailing out other industries & leaving ours to wither away ..."

MacAnthony also said funds from the Premier League's 50 million pounds bailout package for third-tier League One and fourth-tier League Two sides would not soften the blow. "And no 400,000 pounds from Premier League doesn't scratch surface," he added.

Peterborough host Ipswich Town on Saturday.

