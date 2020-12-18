Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Ponting warns visitors, calls Lyon 'massive threat'

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels spinner Nathan Lyon, who is just nine wickets away from his 400th Test scalp, can be a "massive threat" for visitors in the ongoing four-match Test series.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:16 IST
Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Ponting warns visitors, calls Lyon 'massive threat'
Australia spinner Nathan Lyon. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels spinner Nathan Lyon, who is just nine wickets away from his 400th Test scalp, can be a "massive threat" for visitors in the ongoing four-match Test series. The Australian spinner claimed the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for the tenth time in Test cricket on Thursday. Ponting feels Pujara looked unsettled against Lyon and said the right-handed spinner will be a massive threat for Indian batsmen as he bowls very few bad balls.

"He's had as much success as any spinner, I think, against India over the years," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying. "He's got Virat Kohli out (in Tests) more than anybody in the history of the game, he looked like he troubled Pujara a lot today. He builds pressure, he bowls very few bad balls so he'll be a massive threat for them," he added.

Ponting also explained the reason as to why he thinks that the spinner will be a major strike weapon for Australia. "When he creates the angle from wide and angles back in, that really only challenges the inside half of the bat and a glove whereas if he can get it out a little bit wider it brings the catch at slip in play," said Ponting.

"It brings a bat-pad off-side catch into play and if you get the extra bounce, like Pujara's wicket, you can still get the wicket at leg slip as well," he added. India folded up for 244 as the visitors were able to add only 11 runs to their overnight score. But the Indian bowlers brought the visitors right back in the game with spin spearhead R Ashwin leading the way as he picked the all-important wicket of Steve Smith for just 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha survey finds lack of check-ups of pregnant cane workers

A survey conducted by the Maharashtra health department in Osmanabad, some 240 kilometres from here, of sugarcane workers has found that 73 women are pregnant and 21 of these have never had a health check-up, an official said on Friday. An ...

Greek PM expects COVID-19 vaccination to start Dec. 27

Greece expects to start vaccinations against COVID-19 on Dec. 27, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday. EU members have been waiting for the European Medicines Agency EMA to approve the vaccine developed by U.S. drug company Pf...

Swiss coronavirus cases surpass 400,000, deaths top 6,000

Coronavirus infections rose by 4,478 in a day, data httpswww.covid19.admin.chenoverview from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the government met to discuss imposing more stringent restrictions on public life.The total number of...

Focus only on resolving standoff with farmers: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the central government to focus on resolving its standoff with farmers over three farm laws and keep other issues on hold. He claimed that be it the judiciary or bureaucracy, all are fun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020