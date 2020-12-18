Soccer-Serie A aims to raise 3.5 bln euros from domestic rights sale - sources

Left Menu
Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion) per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:35 IST
Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion) per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. At a meeting on Friday, clubs approved the terms of a tender that will likely be launched in January, the sources said.

Under a three-year contract expiring in 2021, Serie A raised 973 million euros per season from the sale of its domestic licenses to Comcast's unit SKY and global sports provider DAZN The League did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Serie A is hiving off its media rights business and selling a minority stake in the unit to private equity investors, in a move aimed at propping up revenues in the face of the pandemic. Also on Friday, Amazon said it has secured exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform for the 2021-2024 seasons, in its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country.

($1 = 0.8168 euros)

