Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open pushed back three weeks into February

The 2021 Australian Open will be pushed back three weeks due to COVID-19 precautions, with the first Grand Slam event of the calendar year now set to be contested in February. An updated ATP Tour calendar has the Melbourne event now starting Feb. 8 as a part of a revision to the first seven weeks of the schedule. NBA to allow larger active rosters for games

With an eye toward NBA players missing games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league will allow teams to have 15 active players each game this season, two more than previously. The league's Board of Governors gave approval to the larger roster on Thursday. Previously, teams were allowed to have 15 players on the roster, but only 13 could be designated as active for a game. Soccer-Rapinoe questions her inclusion in FIFA team of year

Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has said her inclusion in FIFA's "Women's World11" team of the year despite playing so little is a sign that the women's game needs more visibility and exposure. Rapinoe, who was named best player at the 2019 World Cup and finished top scorer, said she appreciated being included in the team of the year but pointed out she had not played since March, when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global sport. NBA-Utah Jazz sold to group led by Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith

The sale of the Utah Jazz to an ownership group led by Qualtrics founder and executive chairman Ryan Smith was unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors on Friday. "Ryan Smith is a forward-thinking, community-minded entrepreneur and business leader who will be a fantastic addition to our league," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. NHL-Lightning crowned champions, Lundqvist era ends, Kraken released

The Tampa Bay Lightning secured a long-awaited Stanley Cup in 2020, Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist's stellar career with the New York Rangers ended and the NHL officially welcomed the Seattle Kraken amid a season unlike any before due to COVID-19. After years of hype and expectations followed by two months in isolation, the juggernaut Lightning finally avenged past playoff disappointments when they capped a surreal season with a Stanley Cup triumph in September. American investors hope to buy Burnley before transfer window

American investors ALK Capital are aiming to complete their purchase of Premier League club Burnley in time to strengthen the Lancashire club's squad during the January transfer window, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday. Burnley moved out of the bottom three with a goalless draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, following up their 1-0 away win at Arsenal on Sunday with another clean sheet and extending their unbeaten run to three games. NHL's Canada-based teams could head to U.S.

Talks continue between the NHL and health authorities in five Canadian provinces about playing the upcoming season in the country, but the possibility of the nation's seven teams moving south to the United States looms. The NHL is prepared to realign divisions for the 2020-21 season, putting the Canada-based clubs in one division. The potential realignment is influenced by the Canada-USA border being closed to non-essential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zahabi out of Fight Night after positive COVID-19 test

UFC's final event of 2020 has been altered again by a positive test for COVID-19. Bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi is off the UFC Fight Night 183 card due to a positive test that he announced on social media on Thursday. Zahabi was scheduled to fight Drako Rodriguez, but tested positive for the virus in a pre-flight test before leaving for Las Vegas and is symptomatic. Russia relieved after Olympic doping ban shortened

The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Russia was unable to avoid doping sanctions but some officials declared a small victory after sport's highest court halved a ban on athletes competing at the Olympics under the Russian flag to two years. The decision, announced by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday, softened sanctions issued by global anti-doping authorities in response to Moscow intentionally providing it with doctored laboratory data that could have identified drug cheats, something it denies. Canoeing, taekwondo, modern pentathlon earn 2023 European Games spots

Canoeing, taekwondo and modern pentathlon won a spot at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games after the European Olympic Committees ratified their inclusion on Friday. The inclusion of these three sports in the third edition of the Games will offer qualification opportunities for athletes ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.