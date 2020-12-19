Left Menu
Flick deserved FIFA's Best Coach award, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick deserved to win the FIFA Best Coach award instead of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

19-12-2020
Flick deserved FIFA's Best Coach award, says Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick deserved to win the FIFA Best Coach award instead of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp. On Thursday, FIFA awarded Klopp as the Best Coach and since then, many have argued that it was Flick was the most deserving candidate for the accolade.

Last season, Flick had managed to win Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-pokal with Bayern Munich. The side also won UEFA Super Cup and DFL Super Cup in 2020. "I think the only chance for Flick to win is that Bayern finds two or three more new competitions to win it. So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season maybe he wins the award, because I believe he only won the Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, German Super Cup - he only won five and the biggest one of all," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"So I think poor Flick the only chance is for Bayern to try and find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it," he added. Earlier this week, Mourinho's side Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League 2020-21 season.

With this defeat, Tottenham ended up losing the top spot in Premier League standings to Liverpool and the side is now at the second place, three points behind the Reds. Tottenham will next lock horns against Leicester City on Sunday in the Premier League. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

