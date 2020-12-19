Left Menu
After defeating NorthEast United 1-0 in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle said that his side is building an amazing spirit and it will hold his boys in good stead.

ISL 7: We are building tremendous spirit, says Jamshedpur coach Coyle
After defeating NorthEast United 1-0 in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL), Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle said that his side is building an amazing spirit and it will hold his boys in good stead. NorthEast United FC slumped to their first defeat in their ISL season 7 campaign as they went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Aniket Jadhav's strike (53') was the difference between the two sides in what was the 500th game of the ISL.

"It was important. NorthEast have had an unbeaten start and they have been outstanding. But we have also had a good run, we drew some games and so tonight was the game to go and stamp our authority and go up in the table and join NorthEast on points. We fully deserve that," said Coyle during the post-match press conference. "We were terrific from start to finish and we deserve the three points. With seven players missing, the players gave everything they could and we are building a tremendous spirit but I think we will still continue to get better as the season progresses," he added.

Coyle also heaped praise on goalscorer Aniket Jadhav and he suggested that the Indian youngster has a bright future ahead of him. "You are never going to score every chance you get. The important thing for me is that Aniket was in a position to try and score. I have missed many chances as a striker but also have come back to score many goals and Aniket did that. He has pace and power and we just need to give him a bit of understanding of the game," said Coyle.

"He was outstanding and fully deserves to score the winning goal. I am very pleased with him and he is an amazing Indian talent who I hope will grow and develop," he added. Jamshedpur FC is currently the fifth placed side in the ISL points table with 10 points from seven games. The side will next take on FC Goa on Wednesday. (ANI)

