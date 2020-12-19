Left Menu
India's nine-year-old Vidhi Karva launches couture collection at Dubai World Fashion Week

Pune-based nine-year-old Vidhi Karva became the youngest fashion designer to showcase her couture collection at the Dubai World Fashion Week here. Karva said the experience of being part of the talent round and grand finale at the Dubai World Fashion Week was special.

Updated: 19-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:30 IST
Pune-based nine-year-old Vidhi Karva became the youngest fashion designer to showcase her couture collection at the Dubai World Fashion Week here. Karva was introduced at the event as the ''youngest fashion designer of the world” and her clothing line was a part of the International Kids/Teens Fashion Runway organised by Vivz Fashion School. ''I want to be the biggest designer and a celebrity designer,” Karva told PTI on the sidelines of the event on Friday. ''My mom has been my inspiration. She used to make nice dresses for me and I got inspired to become a designer,” she added. Karva said the experience of being part of the talent round and grand finale at the Dubai World Fashion Week was special. ''I enjoyed being part of this and I made a lot of friends in Dubai. Of course, launching my own couture was very special.'' The range presented by the young designer was an evening wear and a haute couture collection. Karva said next year she is aiming to return to Dubai and also showcase her designs in other big fashion hubs like London and Milan.

''I would like to promote sustainable and Indian fabrics through my designs. I am very sporty and like to make plans in advance. I like thinking creatively and love to style people,'' she added. Asked how she dabbles between her school and designing, Karva said for her, ''studies always come first''. Chandrashekhar Bhatia of the Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum said Karva is a promising talent that needs to be nurtured. ''She has shown maturity way beyond her years and has a very bright future ahead. She deserves all kinds of support. We wish her great success,'' he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

